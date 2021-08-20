Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stake Boosted by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 126.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15.0% during the second quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.2% during the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 54,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,573,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.8% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $2.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $356.92. The company had a trading volume of 8,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,175. The company has a market cap of $98.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $402.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $374.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LMT. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 target price (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.87.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

