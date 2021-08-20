London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) Short Interest Up 16.4% in July

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 504,400 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the July 15th total of 433,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 126.1 days.
Shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,731. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.55. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1-year low of $94.36 and a 1-year high of $144.28.
London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile
See Also: S&P/TSX Index
Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.