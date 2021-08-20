London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) Short Interest Up 16.4% in July

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 504,400 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the July 15th total of 433,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 126.1 days.

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,731. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.55. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1-year low of $94.36 and a 1-year high of $144.28.

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.