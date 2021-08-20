Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Lonza Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:LZAGY opened at $81.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.74 billion, a PE ratio of 62.74 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.60. Lonza Group has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $82.34.

Lonza Group AG engages in the supply of pharmaceutical, healthcare and life science products. It operates through the following segments: Lonza Pharma Biotech & Nutrition and Lonza Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment comprises development and manufacture of customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals as well as formulation services and delivery systems.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Lonza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.