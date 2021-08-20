Loop Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Loop Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $55.00. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Argus began coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.18 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.07.

NYSE:BJ traded up $2.23 on Friday, reaching $56.25. 26,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $36.07 and a 1-year high of $54.62.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 161.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 5,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,555,336.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,574 shares in the company, valued at $8,180,007.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,273 shares of company stock worth $3,404,516. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 47,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 30,895 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,723,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,467,000 after acquiring an additional 875,782 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 326,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 385,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,282,000 after acquiring an additional 73,057 shares during the last quarter.

About BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

