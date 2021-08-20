Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $182.26, but opened at $187.92. Lowe’s Companies shares last traded at $195.31, with a volume of 123,160 shares changing hands.

The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. OTR Global lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.46.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $418,413,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $395,458,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 777.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,328,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $257,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,029 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 46.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,075,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $584,821,000 after buying an additional 973,815 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 98.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,727,274 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $330,134,000 after buying an additional 855,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.89. The stock has a market cap of $143.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

