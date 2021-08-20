LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LSB Industries, Inc., is a diversified holding company involved in manufacturing operations through its subsidiaries. It manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. The company operates through Chemical Business which manufactures and sells nitrogen based chemical products including high purity and commercial grade anhydrous ammonia, industrial and fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate, urea ammonium nitrate, nitric acids in various concentrations, nitrogen solutions, diesel exhaust fluid and various other products. It’s Engineered Products Business markets a proprietary line of precision metal working machine tools and industrial performance solutions to customers worldwide. The company owns and operates facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates a facility within a global chemical company’s complex in Baytown, TX. LSB’s products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers throughout the United States. “

Get LSB Industries alerts:

Shares of LXU stock opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. LSB Industries has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robotti Robert raised its position in LSB Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 1,375,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after purchasing an additional 23,490 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $20,876,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 39.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 16,599 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 353.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 61,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries Company Profile

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells chemical products in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LSB Industries (LXU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.