LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th.

Shares of LYTS stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.87. 188,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,459. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $208.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.58. LSI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 2.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that LSI Industries will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LSI Industries stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) by 415.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,186 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,890 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of LSI Industries worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 69.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LYTS shares. Roth Capital decreased their target price on LSI Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on LSI Industries from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

