LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 5.84%.

NASDAQ LYTS opened at $7.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $207.50 million, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.58. LSI Industries has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $11.22.

LYTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LSI Industries stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) by 249.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,939 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 18,508 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of LSI Industries worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 69.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

