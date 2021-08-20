Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Lowered to C$14.50 at Raymond James

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight Capital upped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC lowered their price target on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CSFB upped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lundin Mining presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$14.26.

LUN opened at C$9.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.14 billion and a PE ratio of 9.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.28. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of C$6.68 and a 1-year high of C$16.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.02%.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Thomas Rockandel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total value of C$279,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$502,650. Also, Director Donald Kinloch Charter bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$195,018.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$746,580.91.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

