LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.13

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 1.13 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th.

LyondellBasell Industries has raised its dividend by 18.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $97.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $64.21 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.67 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.31.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.