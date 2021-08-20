Ma Financial Group Ltd (MAF) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05 on September 21st

Ma Financial Group Ltd (ASX:MAF) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.45, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.68.

In other Ma Financial Group news, insider Andrew Pridham sold 180,155 shares of Ma Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$5.49 ($3.92), for a total value of A$989,050.95 ($706,464.96).

