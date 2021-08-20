Macy’s (NYSE:M) PT Raised to $19.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its price objective increased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 12.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on M. Cowen increased their price objective on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Macy’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.22.

NYSE:M traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $21.70. 450,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,544,949. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.07. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $22.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.20.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.16. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.81) EPS. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Macy’s will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,464,408.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,344,138.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,438.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,310 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in M. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 165.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Macy’s by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Macy’s by 217.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

