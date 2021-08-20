Macy’s (NYSE:M) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.170-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.04 billion-$5.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.73 billion.Macy’s also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.410-$3.750 EPS.

NYSE M traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $22.39. The company had a trading volume of 56,915,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,577,287. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.26. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $22.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Macy’s will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Macy’s announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

M has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Macy’s from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.22.

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $26,446.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,583.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,464,408.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 149,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,310. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

