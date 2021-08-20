Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $2.79, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.21 million. The firm’s revenue was up 1998.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.27) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:MSGS opened at $158.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.33. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 52 week low of $140.15 and a 52 week high of $207.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.60.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

