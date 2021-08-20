Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.79 EPS

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $2.79, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $146.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.27) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1998.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $158.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.33. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 1 year low of $140.15 and a 1 year high of $207.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.60.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

