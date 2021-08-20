Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Receives $46.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MGNI shares. Truist upgraded shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of MGNI traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.69. The company had a trading volume of 92,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,222. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.44. Magnite has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $64.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.02 and a beta of 2.38.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Magnite had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $114.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Magnite will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 1,481 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $39,720.42. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 258,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,930,717.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Caine sold 15,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $491,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,165,919.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,138 shares of company stock valued at $4,832,627. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGNI. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Magnite during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Magnite during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Magnite by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Magnite by 548.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Magnite by 265.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

