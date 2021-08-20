MahaDAO (MAHA) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.62 Million

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 20th. One MahaDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.52 or 0.00007213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MahaDAO has a market cap of $8.68 million and $1.62 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded 22.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00057346 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.76 or 0.00136601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.18 or 0.00147694 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003862 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,899.93 or 1.00060662 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.43 or 0.00925769 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $345.29 or 0.00706546 BTC.

About MahaDAO

MahaDAO was first traded on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 2,461,704 coins. MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

