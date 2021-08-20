Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Shares Down 4%

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)’s share price traded down 4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $74.92 and last traded at $74.98. 2,095 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 196,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.13.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Malibu Boats currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Malibu Boats by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,088,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,175,000 after purchasing an additional 942,398 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,164,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,411,000 after acquiring an additional 346,751 shares during the period. Southernsun Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,160,000. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 621,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,567,000 after acquiring an additional 279,406 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 782,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,414,000 after acquiring an additional 174,809 shares during the period. 83.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands. It operates through the following segments: Malibu U.S., Malibu Australia, Cobalt, and Pursuit.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.