ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.570-$3.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.65 billion-$2.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.67 billion.

Shares of MANT stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $79.84. 962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,102. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.44. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.72. ManTech International has a 52 week low of $61.93 and a 52 week high of $101.35.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.12%. Equities analysts predict that ManTech International will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. ManTech International’s payout ratio is presently 45.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MANT shares. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on ManTech International from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on ManTech International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ManTech International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.80.

In other ManTech International news, CEO Kevin M. Phillips sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $1,873,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,030 shares in the company, valued at $10,658,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total value of $251,188.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,275 shares in the company, valued at $985,096.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,982 shares of company stock worth $3,111,784 over the last 90 days. 33.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

