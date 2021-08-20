Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $37.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, "Marathon Digital Holdings is a digital asset technology company which mines cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. Marathon Digital Holdings, formerly known as Marathon Patent Group Inc., is based in LAS VEGAS."

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MARA. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ MARA opened at $31.81 on Tuesday. Marathon Digital has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $57.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.71 and a beta of 4.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.00.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.25). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 78.08% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth $41,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital during the second quarter worth $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 360.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth $49,000. 25.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

