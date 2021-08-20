Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.300-$1.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $745 million-$770 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $709.65 million.

Shares of MRVI stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,686. Maravai LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $60.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.74.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $217.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.49 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 364.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRVI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.78.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

