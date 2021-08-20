Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,203 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.3% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% in the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% in the first quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $54,000.

VEA stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,576,258. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.94. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $53.43.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.