Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Invests $420,000 in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 61.4% during the second quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $16,784,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.95. 74,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,218,685. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.60. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $123.51 and a 1-year high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

