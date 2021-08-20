Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist Securities

Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 52.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MQ. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marqeta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

Shares of MQ opened at $24.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.83. Marqeta has a one year low of $23.83 and a one year high of $32.75.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). Sell-side analysts predict that Marqeta will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Marqeta news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Iii, acquired 296,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Marqeta during the second quarter worth $200,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta during the second quarter valued at about $407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

