Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.70

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is a boost from Marshalls’s previous dividend of $4.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

MSLH opened at GBX 782.50 ($10.22) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 655.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 716.65. Marshalls has a twelve month low of GBX 544.50 ($7.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 816.50 ($10.67).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSLH shares. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on shares of Marshalls in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Marshalls from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 790 ($10.32) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

In related news, insider Avis Darzins purchased 1,425 shares of Marshalls stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 694 ($9.07) per share, for a total transaction of £9,889.50 ($12,920.70).

About Marshalls

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and stone products.

