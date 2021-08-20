Mask Network (MASK) Price Reaches $6.65 on Exchanges

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Mask Network coin can currently be purchased for about $6.65 or 0.00013659 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mask Network has a market capitalization of $111.67 million and approximately $37.04 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mask Network has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mask Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00058135 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00014778 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $411.86 or 0.00845332 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00048778 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002122 BTC.

About Mask Network

Mask Network (CRYPTO:MASK) is a coin. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,780,523 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

Buying and Selling Mask Network

