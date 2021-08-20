Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Matterport’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Separately, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Matterport in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ MTTR opened at $13.87 on Tuesday. Matterport has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

