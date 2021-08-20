Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.650-$4.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 billion-$4.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.06 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Maximus from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $84.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.81. Maximus has a 52 week low of $64.30 and a 52 week high of $96.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. Maximus had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Maximus’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Maximus will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

In other news, CEO Bruce Caswell acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.53 per share, for a total transaction of $366,885.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Pond sold 6,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $488,810.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,848 shares of company stock valued at $4,858,744 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

