McAdam LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

McAdam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 445.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Savior LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 211.7% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $58.00. 4,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,858,155. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $56.53 and a 1-year high of $58.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.53.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

