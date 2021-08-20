McAdam LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

McAdam LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 541,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 367,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,743,000 after acquiring an additional 15,964 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $214,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,436. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $54.92 and a 12 month high of $76.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.15.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

