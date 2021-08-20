McAdam LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 148,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,261 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $240.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,240. The business has a fifty day moving average of $238.38. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.17 and a one year high of $244.51.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

