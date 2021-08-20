McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,283 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 40.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,888,377 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $871,882,000 after buying an additional 1,116,967 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $213,957,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,534,826,000 after buying an additional 714,829 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,443,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $771,792,000 after buying an additional 624,534 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,472,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,450,702,000 after buying an additional 566,813 shares during the period. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MCD traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $239.14. 48,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,475,678. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $236.08. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $247.05. The company has a market capitalization of $178.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

Several research firms recently commented on MCD. Guggenheim initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

