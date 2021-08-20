McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Pettee Investors Inc.

Pettee Investors Inc. cut its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,666 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 107,493 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $24,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,261 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 17.7% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 15.9% in the second quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $238.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,958,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,872. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $247.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.