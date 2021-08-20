MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $21.30 and last traded at $21.30, with a volume of 3320 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.55.

Specifically, insider Kuanling Amy Yeh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,735. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Keith Cramer sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 246,407 shares of company stock worth $9,161,656. 10.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -156.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.10.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $157.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.38 million. On average, analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 339.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha Company Profile (NYSE:MAX)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

