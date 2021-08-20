Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,326 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,251,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,601,355,000 after purchasing an additional 12,565,695 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 180.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,557,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,401 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,520,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,688 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 33,085,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,517 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,363,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPW stock opened at $19.66 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.47.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 36.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 71.34%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MPW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.23.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

