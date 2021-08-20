Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 11.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,601 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.48.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,321. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic stock opened at $128.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.07. The stock has a market cap of $173.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.44 and a fifty-two week high of $132.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

