Medytox Inc. Buys 45,000 Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Stock

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) major shareholder Medytox Inc. acquired 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $474,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,012,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,913,352.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Evolus stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.85. Evolus, Inc. has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $17.38.

Get Evolus alerts:

EOLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Mizuho upgraded Evolus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Evolus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Evolus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. 17.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.