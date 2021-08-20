Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.610-$1.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $308 million-$314 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $326.05 million.

NASDAQ VIVO opened at $18.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $822.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 5.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.36. Meridian Bioscience has a 1-year low of $12.98 and a 1-year high of $30.65.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 24.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VIVO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bioscience from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Meridian Bioscience from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

