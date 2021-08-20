Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Receives $12.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

A number of research analysts have commented on MESA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MESA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Mesa Air Group by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 424,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 102,200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mesa Air Group by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Mesa Air Group by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 24,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MESA traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $7.36. The stock had a trading volume of 536,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,494. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Mesa Air Group has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $264.16 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.09.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $125.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

