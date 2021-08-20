Meter Governance (MTRG) Trading Up 9.2% Over Last Week

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 20th. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $5.50 million and $97,531.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.37 or 0.00005040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000091 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000186 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

About Meter Governance

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Meter Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

