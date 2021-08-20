Methanex’s (MX) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Tudor Pickering

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$48.50 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.47% from the company’s previous close.

MX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Methanex to C$68.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$50.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Methanex to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Methanex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.25.

Shares of TSE MX traded up C$0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$39.28. 149,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,877. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.99 billion and a PE ratio of 28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.72, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$41.60. Methanex has a twelve month low of C$27.68 and a twelve month high of C$62.49.

In related news, Director Phillip Henry Cook purchased 5,000 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$43.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$219,446.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,316,680.20. Also, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 1,000 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.95, for a total value of C$44,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,904 shares in the company, valued at C$894,605.18. Insiders have sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock worth $146,154 over the last ninety days.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

