Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Bought by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 14.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.2% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,354,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.1% in the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 364.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth about $222,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,195.71.

In related news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 3,627 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.74, for a total transaction of $5,573,755.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,486.18, for a total value of $1,857,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,581 shares of company stock valued at $47,594,587 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,541.60 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $926.88 and a one year high of $1,562.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,443.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.