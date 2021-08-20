Michael G. Barrett Sells 81,341 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 81,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $2,262,093.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,358,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,779,857.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Magnite stock opened at $24.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.44. Magnite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $64.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 243.02 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Magnite had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $114.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGNI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Magnite in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnite has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Magnite by 70.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Magnite by 1.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Magnite by 7.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

