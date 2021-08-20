Michael G. Barrett Sells 81,341 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 81,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $2,262,093.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,358,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,779,857.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of Magnite stock opened at $24.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.44. Magnite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $64.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 243.02 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Magnite had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $114.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Magnite by 70.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Magnite by 1.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Magnite by 7.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Magnite
Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.
