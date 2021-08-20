Michael Liberatore Sells 32,727 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stock

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) VP Michael Liberatore sold 32,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $5,748,497.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $173.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.77 and a 1 year high of $177.16. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.04.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 40.64%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BR shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.