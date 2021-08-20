Michael Patrick Diliberto Sells 3,942 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 3,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total value of $1,225,843.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

IT traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $302.40. 490,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,288. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.41. The stock has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.86 and a 12-month high of $312.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,997,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,480,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,351,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,242,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,185,000. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.33.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

