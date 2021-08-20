Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Mizuho

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Mizuho in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $350.00 price objective on the software giant’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $325.00. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MSFT. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Griffin Securities boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.61.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $296.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $196.25 and a twelve month high of $297.47.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.