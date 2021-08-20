Millennium Management LLC Acquires 25,411 Shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS) by 117.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,411 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Blue Ridge Bankshares were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fourthstone LLC increased its position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 397.0% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 746,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,370,000 after purchasing an additional 595,989 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 611,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,412,000 after buying an additional 386,312 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $9,217,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC raised its position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 224,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after buying an additional 40,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BRBS opened at $17.57 on Friday. Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $18.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This is an increase from Blue Ridge Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%.

Blue Ridge Bankshares Profile

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Blue Ridge Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and mortgage lending services. It also offers personal checking and savings accounts, business checking and money market accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

