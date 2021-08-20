Millennium Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,828 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Processa Pharmaceuticals worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. 7.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Processa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of PCSA opened at $5.28 on Friday. Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $14.24. The firm has a market cap of $82.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.88.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Young purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $76,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,647,607.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 13,000 shares of company stock worth $97,570. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on Processa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

About Processa Pharmaceuticals

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug products for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, an oral tablet that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of necrobiosis lipoidica, a chronic disfiguring condition.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.