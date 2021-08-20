Millennium Management LLC Grows Holdings in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 111.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 120,386 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 25,798 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,328,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 384.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 78,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 61,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.62 per share, with a total value of $724,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,109,602.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 700,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,549,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on OPK. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on OPKO Health in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

OPK stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.80. OPKO Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $6.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 1.74.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). OPKO Health had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.57 million. On average, analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

