Millennium Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 40.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CENTA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,835,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,670,000 after acquiring an additional 680,119 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,489,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,614,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 420.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 353,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,363,000 after buying an additional 285,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,079,000. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA opened at $42.46 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $55.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 5.19%. Research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CENTA. Truist began coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.67.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.